Everything We Know About 'Billions' Season 7

After six seasons of scheming and double-crossing, the world of Billions continues to expand. Following the shocking ending of Season 5, which found star Damien Lewis leaving the show and his hedge fund genius Bobby Axelrod escaping Manhattan for a quiet life abroad, the long-running Showtime drama reoriented itself around a new central conflict. Now Paul Giamatti's crusading attorney Chuck Rhoades must do battle with Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince, a rich guy with un-Axe-like do-gooder aspirations. Heading into Season 6, it wasn't unreasonable to wonder: Would Billions still be Billions? Luckily, Billions can only be Billions. As Chuck and Prince battled it out, characters like Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) and Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) continued to evolve. What new financial mishaps, obscure references, and chef cameos will Season 7 bring? We crunched the numbers to find out.

Will there be a Billions Season 7? Yes! Back in February of 2022, not long after Season 6 premiered, Billions was renewed by Showtime for a seventh season.

When will Billions Season 7 premiere? There's no official premiere date for Season 7 yet. But past seasons tend to debut early in the year, so it would make sense for Season 7 to debut sometime in the first half of 2023. Is there a trailer for Billions Season 7? No, Season 6 only recently wrapped up. Don't expect a trailer for the new season until later this year or early next year. How many episodes will there be in Billions Season 7? So far, every season of Billions has had 12 episodes. This new season will likely stick with that number.

Which cast members are returning? The core cast of Billions will return for Season 7. That means Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) will continue to be the two leads in the show. Maggie Siff, who plays the gifted corporate psychiatrist Wendy Rhoades, and David Costabile, who plays the impish advisor Wags, will also return. Expect to see more of Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), Sacker (Condola Rashad) and Chuck's father, Charles Rhoades, Sr. (Jeffrey DeMunn) as well. Will more familiar faces return next season? After over 70 episodes, the Billions supporting cast has a deep bench. Don't be surprised if co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien continue to pull certain actors back into the fold as the show continues. At the same time, it's unlikely Damien Lewis will be coming back to the show any time soon — if you're still holding out for Axe's return. What will Billions Season 7 be about? Over the course of Season 6, Koppelman, Levien, and the rest of the writing staff worked hard to differentiate the Chuck vs. Prince conflict from the Chuck vs. Axe conflict that used to define the series. As we've continued to learn, Prince is committed to his idea of making the world a better place. Unlike Axe, an often cynical player driven by profit above all else, Prince wants to be perceived as a force for social change. Specifically, Prince has ambitions to run for President, a job that Axe would have looked at as a waste of his time and money. Does that mean Billions will suddenly turn into a version of The West Wing or Stoll's old streaming hit House of Cards? Don't bet on it. In the past, Billions has made room for political detours while still remaining focussed on the war for wealth and power in Manhattan. As the various characters who have been pulled into Prince's orbit have learned, his pursuit of what's morally right can still cause damage and wreak havoc. He's hardly an innocent actor on the world stage. Sending Chuck to jail won't solve his problems. As we've learned over the past six seasons, the characters on this show often behave like Looney Tunes heroes: They will run at their goals until it destroys them. That's half the fun!