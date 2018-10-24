Netflix's New Sci-Fi Movie 'Bird Box' Starring Sandra Bullock Looks Creepy as Hell

Earlier this year A Quiet Place introduced us to a world in which you couldn't speak, lest you have a death wish for an alien attack. Now, Netflix's latest high profile movie posits another, possibly more terrifying horror: What if simply keeping your eyes open got you killed? This is the scenario that unfolds in the trailer for Bird Box, which stars Sandra Bullock as a woman who must lead her children to safety -- blindfolded. It's like the worst game of pin the tail on the donkey ever.
The hook is that these monsters, whatever they are, "take on the form of your worst fear," as Get Out's Lil Rel Howery explains in a helpful bit of exposition. Thus, they do things like cause Sarah Paulson as Bullock's partner to drive erratically, flipping her car. They also turn parking sensors -- usually just helpful if you want to avoid fender benders -- into a terrifying tool. Eventually Bullock's Malorie links up with a survival crew that includes Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes and resident contrarian John Malkovich.
Bird Box has some significant sci-fi pedigree that has nothing to do with John Krasinski's thriller. (Although that is the obvious comparison.) It's based on a book by Josh Malerman, but comes from a script by Arrival's Eric Heisserer. (On Twitter, Heisserer wrote: "As with Arrival, my aim in adapting this riveting novel from 2014 was to bring more attention to its author.") The movie is directed by Susanne Bier who last was behind the camera for the AMC limited series The Night Manager.
Bird Box drops December 21, so you have plenty of time to get used to the dark.
