About the Ending of That Bee Drone Episode of 'Black Mirror'...

"I don't tend to look at the news and go, well I've got to do something about the rise of Donald Trump, say, or Samsung just launched their new fridge-freezer that can run and take the children to school," Brooker told Thrillist. For "Hated in the Nation," the writer set out to tell a story about social media rage. When he realized Black Mirror had yet to tackle the "detective story," he found the perfect sandbox in which the concept could play. "Hated" would be a mystery without real answers.

Set in a near-future London, "Hated in the Nation" follows Karin (Kelly Macdonald), a no-bullshit police detective, and her techie trainee Blue (Faye Marsay) through the investigation of a string of unexplainable deaths. Brooker wire-walks through the procedural aspects of Karin and Blue's casework. They interview subjects, scrutinize evidence, and watch the second hand tick as they wait for autopsy reports. Without the character of similar British police stories like Happy Valley, "Hated in the Nation" often limps from reveal to reveal. But when the truth comes to light, Brooker taps a vein of inevitable future.