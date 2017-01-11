'Black Mirror' Creator Charlie Brooker Explains Season 3 and Reveals Easter Eggs

Which other inside references should fans look out for?

Brooker: In "Nosedive," we threw in a couple status updates from Michael Callow, the former prime minister -- but I don't know if they're visible in the final cut. The "White Bear" insignia pops up in an episode. The Irma Thomas song comes back. Our news network, UKN, pops up a couple times. If you look at the covers of the magazines in "Playtest," there's usually little Easter eggs hidden around. And a while ago, when we were doing the show, somebody sent me a link to a funny article that Mallory Ortberg had written that was taking the piss out of Black Mirror in an amusing way, and so we've hidden the phrase "what if phones, but too much" in there as well, if you look closely. We did it before with the Christmas special -- we had the Irma Thomas song come back in because it does sort of nest the whole thing together in some kind of artistic universe, to sound wanky for a moment. So it is deliberate, but it's not part of some grand unveiling that this is all set in the year 2030 or something.