Entertainment

The First Trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 3 Is Creepy as Hell

By Published On 10/07/2016 By Published On 10/07/2016
Netflix/YouTube
More From Stream On

related

The Absolute Best Documentaries on Netflix

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Everything We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 2

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Upvotes that decide the course of your life, immersive video games that can end it, laptop hackers, heaven on earth, military manipulators, death by social feeds -- Netflix has revived Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror with six new episodes, and their futuristic realities will unnerve you. The official trailer for the techno-paranoia anthology's third season not only spotlights these stories, but also teases which sub-genres to expect.

"There's a real mix [this season]," Brooker told Thrillist over the phone this week. "Quite often I'll sit down and think, like, What's a Black Mirror detective story? What's a genre that we haven't tackled yet?" You'll see what he's talking about above. (You'll also see Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, Wyatt Russell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, and Michael Kelly.)

Don't worry: this run won't be entirely depressing. There's at least one semi-optimistic romance in the batch, which hits the streaming service October 21. Just be ready to spot Easter eggs, quit social media forever, and cover all your webcams.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment and wants a typewriter, please. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Stream On

related

READ MORE
What Justin Timberlake's New Netflix Special Is All About
Stream On

related

READ MORE
The Best Food Documentaries on Netflix Right Now
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Freaky Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like