The First Trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 3 Is Creepy as Hell

Upvotes that decide the course of your life, immersive video games that can end it, laptop hackers, heaven on earth, military manipulators, death by social feeds -- Netflix has revived Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror with six new episodes, and their futuristic realities will unnerve you. The official trailer for the techno-paranoia anthology's third season not only spotlights these stories, but also teases which sub-genres to expect.
"There's a real mix [this season]," Brooker told Thrillist over the phone this week. "Quite often I'll sit down and think, like, What's a Black Mirror detective story? What's a genre that we haven't tackled yet?" You'll see what he's talking about above. (You'll also see Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, Wyatt Russell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, and Michael Kelly.)
Don't worry: this run won't be entirely depressing. There's at least one semi-optimistic romance in the batch, which hits the streaming service October 21. Just be ready to spot Easter eggs, quit social media forever, and cover all your webcams.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.