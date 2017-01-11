The First Trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 3 Is Creepy as Hell

Upvotes that decide the course of your life, immersive video games that can end it, laptop hackers, heaven on earth, military manipulators, death by social feeds -- Netflix has revived Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror with six new episodes, and their futuristic realities will unnerve you. The official trailer for the techno-paranoia anthology's third season not only spotlights these stories, but also teases which sub-genres to expect.

"There's a real mix [this season]," Brooker told Thrillist over the phone this week. "Quite often I'll sit down and think, like, What's a Black Mirror detective story? What's a genre that we haven't tackled yet?" You'll see what he's talking about above. (You'll also see Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, Wyatt Russell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, and Michael Kelly.)