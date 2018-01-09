The 'Black Mirror' Killer Pizza Truck Is Real Now, Thanks to Pizza Hut

Another Black Mirror prediction is coming true sooner than some would like.
Earlier this week, Pizza Hut announced it was teaming with Toyota to work on a self-driving truck that could one day deliver and cook pizzas. (Nice!) The news came as part of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with concept designs of a boxy, futuristic vehicle dubbed e-Palette. (Nice!!) It looks... a lot like the self-driving pizza truck seen in Black Mirror's new "Crocodile" episode -- the one whose small accident leads to a big killing spree. (Aw, fuck.)
What if Ryan Gosling Were Your Roommate?
OK, true, the pizza truck in "Crocodile" doesn't create murders from scratch -- the episode's real killer is already cold-blooded. But still. Fans of the TV show, and the show itself, were quick to note the poorly timed coincidence:
Pizza Hut responded by referencing the fast food company featured in Black Mirror -- maybe missing the point, maybe claiming its e-Palette would be superior and not bump into people:
All we can say is protect your guinea pigs.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.