Everything We Know About Season 5 of 'Black Mirror'

The brilliant, terrifying, speculative anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror originated in 2011 on the United Kingdom's Channel 4 and, after two seasons of three well-received episodes plus a Christmas special starring Jon Hamm generated a cult following here in the U.S., Netflix bought the show to put under its "Original Series" banner.
Since that 2015 acquisition, the series, which was created by Charlie Brooker, expanded in breathless ways. The episode count went up to six per season, the production values soared to cinematic standards, and the show's popularity multiplied. The Season 3 episode "San Junipero" even snagged a pair of major Emmy Awards, and Black Mirror racked up eight nominations for its Season 4 episodes, include seven for its twisted feature-length Star Trek homage "USS Callister." Like most things on Netflix, Black Mirror is a water-cooler extravaganza, ripe for theorizing and interpretation, the sort of show you can't stop talking or thinking about.
Luckily for fans, it also shows no signs of dying and spending eternity in a cloud-based server heaven. Production is currently underway on Season 5, but just because it's a fan's dream doesn't mean we've had much luck tracking down any details. Filming is extraordinarily secretive; Brooker hasn't even released an episode count, or any casting or directing news. In the past, the show has attracted stars like Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Domhnall Gleeson, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kelly Macdonald, among many other notable actors, and episodes have been helmed by the likes of Jodie Foster, David Slade, and Joe Wright, so expect another high-caliber season. But until those details leak, let's try to piece together everything we do (and don't) know about Season 5 of Black Mirror.
Here Are the 4 Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Theories (Spoilers)
What is Black Mirror Season 5's release date?
We don't have an official release date yet, but we're assuming based on context clues that it will probably drop late this year or early 2019. The fourth season hit Netflix in December of 2017 and had a similar production schedule. It'll really come down to the number of episodes and post-production; if this is a lengthier season with more special effects, the first quarter of 2019 is a better bet.
There's only been one teaser trailer so far
In March, the official Black Mirror Twitter account posted a tease for Season 5 with the tagline "Be Right Back," which is also the name of a popular episode from Season 2, starring Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson.
The 17-second trailer shows clips from other episodes, like "San Junipero" and "Playtest," but contains no new footage or information.
How many episodes will Black Mirror Season 5 have?
Nothing has been confirmed as far as episode count goes -- seeing a pattern here? -- but the previous two Netflix seasons had six, and, as Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter, six is "a good number," adding that, because he tends to be obsessive about the scripts, it's about all he can handle.
Filming on Season 5 is currently underway
Although we know next to nothing about the production, we do know that filming is underway. "Season 5, we are filming one [episode] at the moment," Brooker told the audience at the Royal Television Society Awards in London back in March. "We are about to start filming another one imminently. I'm writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy."
What he means by "foggy" is anyone's guess, but our money is on a malfunction in Brooker's brain implant. In the past, Brooker has written or co-written every episode of Black Mirror save one -- Season 1's "The Entire History of You" -- so perhaps he's branching out for Season 5. Either way, we do have some clues to what at least one of those first few episodes is about, thanks to set leaks.
This filming notice was posted back in April, letting residents in Croydon (a town in greater London) that St. George's Walk would be occupied later that month.
St. George's Walk is a large, covered shopping centre in the middle of Croydon. When filming was underway, a number of locals tweeted photos from the set. Interestingly, they show that the Walk was given a retro makeover; all of the shop signs are from the '80s.
From another source, it looks like this episode is titled "Bandersnatch." The bandersnatch is the name of a fictional creature in Lewis Carroll's 1872 novel Through the Looking-Glass, so there's probably a connection there. Or, just as likely, the producers are messing with fans like you and are sending you down the internet rabbit hole in search of potential clues about what will happen in Black Mirror's fifth season.
The only other '80s-themed episode of the series to date is Season 3's "San Junipero." Could this be a sequel to that Emmy-winning tearjerker, one of the few in Black Mirror history with a -- spoiler alert -- happy ending?
It's possible! In a Hollywood Reporter interview from last year, Brooker said they've "thought about" a "San Junipero" follow-up, although not a traditional sequel featuring the same characters:
"There were aspects of the story that I took out. For instance, I'd originally written a scene where Kelly is in a kindergarten and there are children there and when you realize what's going on, it's that these are deceased children. It was too sad and too poignant of a note to hit in that story, but I kept thinking about how that felt like a whole world in and of itself. I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode."
To that point, it's definitely possible the Croydon set is this abnormal "San Junipero" sequel, but it could also be an entirely different story; remember that that episode was set in the States, and this one is in the UK.
In addition to the St. George's Walk set, we know that some filming took place in Cobham, Kent, as reported by KentOnline. Set photos show what appears to be a police chase in the countryside.
There might be some sequel episodes
As we mentioned above, Brooker has hinted at the possibility of a "San Junipero" sequel, but apparently there are other sequel episodes in the works, too. In 2016, Brooker told The Independent that he had an idea for a "White Bear" follow-up:
"I've got an idea for a sequel to 'White Bear.' I wrote that script really quickly and it was totally different; well, the story they tell her before they reveal to her what's really going on was totally different. It was more a zombie apocalypse type thing about a journalist and this signal bouncing about the globe. […] So there was an extra step in 'White Bear' that we didn't get a chance to do because it was too complicated -- it had her finding messages that she'd left herself on previous run-throughs because the wiping thing was starting to not function. So I sometimes think we could do that."
Additionally, Jimmi Simpson, who starred in Season 4's Emmy-nominated "U.S.S. Callister," admitted he's heard "buzzes" that Brooker is cooking up a sequel to that Star Trek homage episode. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the episode's director, Toby Haynes, also hinted that Brooker was thinking about revisiting it, although Haynes says he'd rather turn it into a full-blown spinoff series.
Could either of those sequels show up in Season 5? Anything is possible! With this ultra-hush-hush series, it's also possible we won't find out until a week or so before the season drops. Until then, we'll be scouring Twitter for more potential filming clues, so keep checking this space for updates.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.