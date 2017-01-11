Why Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Is Marvel's Best *and* Worst Character

Captain America: Civil War has a lot going for it -- perhaps too much, since at times it feels like there are several movies within it all vying for the spotlight. But at its best points, it highlights how well-oiled a machine Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has become. It's equal parts thrilling and emotional, intimate and bombastic. Yet for everything it nails, the film fails Marvel's best onscreen character: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

The chiseled, kindhearted Captain America, the sly Loki, and the ragtag Guardians of the Galaxy group have all been done justice on screen, no doubt. But peak Marvel is Black Widow, brought to vivid life by Scarlett Johansson and given an uphill battle toward popularity. Over a handful of movies, Johansson found a groove with the character -- so much so that fans have also been incredibly vocal about wanting to see the super-spy lead her own film. Hasn't happened. The reasons why seem to be, conscious or not, by design. Which also makes Black Widow Marvel's worst character. Believe it, and consider this: