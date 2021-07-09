When Does 'Black Widow' Take Place in the MCU Timeline?
You're gonna need a team of TVA agents to unravel this time knot.
This article contains spoilers for Black Widow, the 24th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Fast and Furious series isn't the only mega-successful cinematic universe with a jumbled sequence of events that takes significant effort to parse with every new installment. In its very belated bid to give fans the first female member of the Avengers her own standalone film—something fans were clamoring for back in 2012, but less so in 2021—Marvel Studios has at last released Black Widow, a Soviet-flavored spy adventure that calls Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots in her quest to take down the Red Room, the espionage training facility that created her. More functionally, the movie introduces Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who will presumably take over the Black Widow persona going forward.
Black Widow is a swan song for a character that, weirdly, we've already said goodbye to. If you understandably can't remember what happened to her in the convoluted, time-travel yarn that was Avengers: Endgame, Natasha traveled with Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, back to 2014 in an attempt to retrieve the Soul Stone from the planet Vormir, and, in desperation to complete the mission that would help save Earth from suffering the modern day fate at the gauntleted hand of Thanos, selflessly leaped off a cliff to her demise to fulfill a requirement that the stone seeker, in this case Barton, must sacrifice a love one.
Thus, for the purposes of the MCU, Natasha is dead for real, over, finito, meaning she's not one of the billions snapped out of existence by Thanos who later reappeared after the Avengers' time-travel gambit worked. (Of course, it's always wise not to count out future appearances of seemingly deceased characters in comic-book-related projects.) So, how did we end up with a Black Widow solo movie two years after we watched her die? As usual, it helps to revisit the increasingly ornate timeline of the MCU.
If you've been following the film's production at all, you are probably aware that most of the story takes place in the past, and specifically between the events in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The plot tracks Natasha Romanoff's escapades following the soft breakup of the Avengers at the conclusion of Civil War and picks up more or less immediately after that movie, which implies that Black Widow is set in the MCU's version of 2016. (The best way the movie indicates this: As Natasha drives a truck near the beginning of the movie, you can hear the Sean Paul 2016 remix of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" on the radio.) It also includes appearances by Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), the U.S. Secretary of State whose job it is to enforce the Sokovia Accords, as he attempts to hunt down Black Widow before she does anything rash. He pops up in these movies every now and again, but never for long, so don't feel bad if you have absolutely no clue who he is.
The movie also features a sort of Chekhov's utility vest, an item of clothing purchased by Yelena and gifted to Natasha at the movie's conclusion—if you've lost sleep wondering where Nat got that cool vest she wears during Infinity War, now you may rest. At the very end of the movie, we see her, now with blonde hair to indicate the passage of time, board a Quinjet found for her by her buddy Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle), which she uses to collect Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson for their first fight against the Black Order in Infinity War.
The post-credits scene brings us up to the present day, as Yelena visits Natasha's gravestone, reminding everyone that Romanoff did indeed die in Avengers: Endgame. It also includes what would have been the first introduction of possible future villain Contessa Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) if this movie had come out when scheduled, before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere. Valentina tempts Yelena into doing some dirty work for her, in the form of hunting down Hawkeye—implying that Yelena will probably show up in the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye show. And there you have it: A movie that should have come out half a decade ago has finally arrived, giving fans the first and last solo outing for a character who has been long dead.