How the 'Black Widow' Post-Credits Scene Sets Up the Next Big Marvel TV Show

While most of the action in Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War , the post-credits scene jumps ahead to what is essentially the present in the MCU timeline . Natasha is now dead, having sacrificed herself in Endgame , and Florence Pugh's Yelena, her adopted sister, visits her grave with her dog. Suddenly, Contessa appears, sneezing, and claiming she's "allergic to the Midwest." Contessa has a mission for Yelena. Does Yelena want to kill the man responsible for Natasha's death? If yes, then she has her next target. The camera pans to a photo of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton.

The Emmy winner many times over and television comedy veteran appears in the scene as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the role she first played in Falcon. Except, her Black Widow cameo was supposed to be her debut , only the movie was delayed when theaters shut down for COVID. Regardless of the timing, it's the first sign of how the Marvel movie and TV products are now fully integrated.

Say you're a casual Marvel fan who casually tapped out after the lackluster first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , but ventured to the theater for Black Widow and dutifully sat through for the post-credits sequence. Then you might be a little confused when none other than Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfus pops up on screen, and it isn't a goof.

Dedicated Marvel fans know that Natasha chose to fall to her death in order so the Avengers could obtain possession of the Soul Stone and stop Thanos, and she did so over the objections of her old pal Clint. But Yelena doesn't know that, and will likely take Contessa up on the offer.

Black Widow marks the first time in the MCU that the post-credits clip sets up not another movie, but a television series. It's already been announced that Pugh is appearing in Hawkeye, the Disney+ project premiering in late 2021 that will feature Renner and introduce the successor to the Hawkeye name: Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. A show that pairs Pugh and Steinfeld, two of the most impressive actresses of their generation, sounds pretty appealing, even if it potentially pits them against each other.

As a study of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow doesn't accomplish much, but as an introduction to Pugh's Yelena, it's pretty darn exciting. Pugh immediately has a handle on her character. She's goofy with a cynical edge, loyal and scrappy. Hawkeye has the potential to flatten her out into a routine villain—or it could capitalize on Pugh's innate star power.

Now there's just the matter of what the MCU's plan is for Dreyfus. When Thrillist spoke to Falcon showrunner Malcolm Spellman, he explained that he had originally written the character as a generic CIA type before the studio suggested he use Contessa, evidently seeing a way to thread plot through the various different superhero stories in the works. In Falcon, Contessa recruits and rehabilitates Wyatt Russell's John Walker after he kills a man in cold blood, turning him into a US Agent. Now she has set her sights on Yelena.

The reigning theory is that she's assembling the Thunderbolts, a team of villains-slash-antiheroes known from the comics. Until her intentions become clear, we'll have to just assume she's Phase 4's very suspect Nick Fury, who we don't trust one bit.