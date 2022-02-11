How Many Men Are Actually in Liam Neeson's 'Blacklight'?

Blacklight , Liam Neeson's latest old-guy-with-a-gun action flick (he genuinely plays a grandfather in this one), would have remained well below my radar were it not for its poster, which was released to the public about a month ago. The art is nothing to write home about—a grizzled Neeson wears a dark jacket and clutches a deadly weapon; must be a Tuesday—but the tagline at the bottom has been pinballing through my brain every day since I saw it. "They're gonna need more men," the poster growls. Who is they? Who are these men? Why would they need more of them? I had to know. The tagline worked!

Writing movie-poster taglines is an underappreciated art. You want to entice your audience without giving away too much of the plot, you want to make your movie sound interesting and exciting in as few words as possible, and—best-case scenario—you want the text on the poster to worm its way into people's brains so they're unable to think about anything else besides seeing it. Alien's "In space no one can hear you scream" is a classic. "We are not alone," states the Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster. "Be afraid. Be very afraid" is so famous no one remembers it's actually from the poster for David Cronenberg's The Fly. And it doesn't get much better than Alien vs. Predator's ominous "Whoever wins… we lose."

So, how many men are actually in it? Blacklight, directed by Mark Williams (Honest Thief), begins with the callous murder of a female politician. (If anything, this movie needs more women!! Hold for applause.) The dark deed was done by a killer Uber driver and his equally killer partner, under the looming gaze of the Washington Monument (and we all know what that represents). It's not until the next scene that we meet Neeson's character, Travis Block, a name that comes straight from Mystery Science Theater 3000's send-up of Space Mutiny. He drives a Dodge Challenger, and while most cars are girls, Dodge Challengers are boys. Block works for the FBI, helping out his fellow agents when they get into a fix and bringing them back to the fold when they run astray. An agent he saves from a bunch of shotgun-waving, Confederate-flag-flying dudes is a woman; their boss, FBI director Gabriel Robinson (Aidan Quinn), is a man.

The plot begins to thicken when one of the politician murderers, a blue-eyed agent named Dusty Crane, which is less a human's name than a description of construction machinery, grows a conscience. Crane (Sharp Objects's Taylor John Smith) turns out to be one of the FBI's men, and he's dead set on exposing the organization's bloody secrets to the press, namely sharp female journalist Mira Jones (Emmy Raver-Lampman), who, in the parlance of these sorts of movies, is set to blow this whole thing wide open, and who owns a small dog named Little Man. She answers to her curmudgeonly male boss (Tim Draxl), owner of a snazzy red Porsche (Porsches are girls).

Block is desperate to spend more time with his daughter and granddaughter, who keeps drawing a man with her crayons, but his FBI-agent paranoia is concerning to the little girl's mother (Claire van der Boom), who wants her daughter to have the normal childhood she didn't get. When Block, Crane, and Mira finally go on the run, they're dogged at every turn by a pair of unscrupulous killers (one of which was the Uber driver in the opening scene). Near the end, the bad guys add a third to their ranks, but he doesn't last very long.

So, where does that leave us? Out of Blacklight's final tally of 11 men, including one car and one obelisk and excluding the unknown number of trigger-happy white supremacists in Block's introductory scene, only four of these belong to the antagonistic "they" of the film's poster, working against our heroes' pursuit of truth, justice, and the American way. Considering what happens to all of them by the end, I'd say they definitely needed more than that.