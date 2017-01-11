The New 'Blair Witch' Movie Gave Me a Panic Attack

I needed several moments. A direct sequel to 1999's The Blair Witch Project, the horror movie phenomenon that fooled enough people with its faux-documentary style and made-up lore to demand an entire "found-footage" genre, this one is most effective when it slows down and dredges the audience's fears. Rarely do Hollywood horrors leave you feeling this lost, this helpless. For a few of us psychos, that's a positive.

The movie follows another group of 20-somethings as they venture into the Black Hills Forest, where the spirit of a disgruntled witch supposedly resides. But these hikers want nothing to do with the Blair Witch legend; the ringleader, Jeremy, just wants to find his missing sister Heather, last seen in the recorded footage of the original movie. With an arsenal of bluetooth ear cameras, some flashlights, and a drone, Jeremy thinks he can do what 20 years of police investigation could not.