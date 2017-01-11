Entertainment

Blink-182 Stages (Another) Comeback With New Single

Published On 04/28/2016

"Life is too short to last long," Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus sings knowingly on the band's surprise new single, "Bored to Death."

Yep, you read that right: everyone's favorite late-'90s pop-punk act is back with a new song (above), and a new album (California, the band's home state) on the way. The sound is in step with the rest of the band's radio-friendly rock catalogue -- but with wiser lyrics in place of their standard wisecracks. O.G. Blinkers Hoppus and Travis Barker are back, with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba filling in for Tom DeLonge.

If it doesn't feel like Blink's been absent all that long, that's because they haven't been: the band's last album, Neighborhoods, came out just five years ago, in 2011. Plus, DeLonge has kept busy with kindred spirits Angels & Airwaves, who released an EP of their own, Chasing Shadows, earlier this month.

California drops July 1, and Blink is gearing up for a tour through the fall with kindred spirits All-American Rejects, All Time Low, and A Day to Remember. Check for dates and tickets here: dirty Vans and pyramid-stud belt optional, but encouraged.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor, and she is pretty psyched for this tour. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

