Blink-182 Stages (Another) Comeback With New Single

"Life is too short to last long," Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus sings knowingly on the band's surprise new single, "Bored to Death."

Yep, you read that right: everyone's favorite late-'90s pop-punk act is back with a new song (above), and a new album (California, the band's home state) on the way. The sound is in step with the rest of the band's radio-friendly rock catalogue -- but with wiser lyrics in place of their standard wisecracks. O.G. Blinkers Hoppus and Travis Barker are back, with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba filling in for Tom DeLonge.

If it doesn't feel like Blink's been absent all that long, that's because they haven't been: the band's last album, Neighborhoods, came out just five years ago, in 2011. Plus, DeLonge has kept busy with kindred spirits Angels & Airwaves, who released an EP of their own, Chasing Shadows, earlier this month.