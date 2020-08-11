The Last Blockbuster on the Planet Is Now an Airbnb

The old "make it a Blockbuster night" slogan just got kicked up a notch. If you ever dreamed of spending a night in a Blockbuster video store, stuffing your face with candy and making a small fortress of VHS boxes with Bruce Willis's face on them, that very specific fantasy can now become a reality: The last Blockbuster store in world is now available to rent on Airbnb. Presumably, no late fees will be involved.

According to a new post on Airbnb, the Blockbuster location in Bend, Oregon, widely known as the last standing Blockbuster in the world, will be opening its doors to "three, one-night stays that will take place on 9/18, 9/19, and 9/20 for up to four people." (Unsurprisingly, the spots are already taken -- gotta be fast!) The listing indicates that a sofa bed and an air mattress will be provided, so you don't have to turn one of those big shelves into a makeshift bed.

If you thought Blockbuster, a once-mighty symbol of chain-store dominance ultimately undone by the rise of streaming, went out of business a long time ago, you're more or less correct. After a remaining location in Alaska and another in Australia shut their doors, the one in Oregon, which has stayed open through the pandemic by doing curbside pick-up, became the last Blockbuster standing. The Airbnb announcement could be the next step in the store's survival narrative, a transition to a bed-and-popcorn-for-breakfast model.

As the story of the listing started to spread online, the official Blockbuster Twitter account, which hadn't posted since 2014, even peaked its head up.