Netflix's 'Blood of Zeus' Invents an Intense Greek Myth Full of Demons and Giants

More often than not, when the Greek gods are portrayed in pop culture, they are mostly reflections of the Judeo-Christian God, omnipotent and perfect beings who show up only to reward or to punish severely before disappearing into their heavenly domain. At their worst, they are arrogant, like when Liam Neeson's Zeus threatens to murder all citizens of Argos so they'll worship him in Clash of the Titans . But Netflix's latest anime , Blood of Zeus, will change how you look at the Greek pantheon by recognizing the gods are simply characters in an epic soap opera full of infidelity, violence, and giant monsters.

Showrunners Charley and Vlas Parlapanides take us back many eons ago to a time of gods, heroes, and giants. The two are no strangers to tales of Greek mythology, having worked on the Henry Cavill-starring Immortals in 2011, and use the classic hero's journey to lure you into a sense of academic familiarity with Blood of Zeus , bringing out many of the major gods and showing off their otherworldly powers. The story follows Heron, a young man ostracized by his community, who one day discovers he's actually the latest bastard son of Zeus, and it is his fate to save the world from an awakened ancient evil that threatens to destroy the world. In many ways, this feels like a retelling of other stories you've heard before, but by framing it as an ancient myth lost to time, Blood of Zeus is able to focus on what really makes this special: its depiction of the gods.

While our protagonist is in a classic epic adventure, the show pulls back and dives into an aspect of the Greek pantheon that's essential to the mythology, but hasn't been explored much in pop culture: Zeus's many, many affairs. Zeus, for all his might, is not infallible, and the god can't seem to be able to keep it in his pants, and the fact that he keeps bringing his bastards home to Olympus causes great anger among the other gods who consider his behavior shameful. Then there's Zeus' wife, Hera, who is considerably angry and resentful, not only of the infidelity itself, but of the disrespect Zeus shows the Queen of Olympus through it.