The '2007' Episode of 'BoJack Horseman' Was Peak Summer TV

Remember 2007? We thought we did, but then one of our favorite shows of the year set a whole episode nine years in the past. Turns out, we're nostalgic for T-Pain Auto-Tune.

"The BoJack Horseman Show," the second episode of Bojack Horseman Season 3, brought us back to the time of flash mobs and fedoras in order to explore its characters' origin stories. The result was a 26-minute-long descent into depression, pop-culture homogeneity, and background gag bliss -- television that creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg could only get away with on Netflix in 2016. How stuffed was this perfect episode? We documented the most 2007 references in this 2007-reference-heavy escapade: