Novelist Bolu Babalola Explains 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

When reading books lately, all I personally want is escape—from my mind, body, country, everything. Romance, a genre that's long been unfairly maligned, in recent years has become a perfect vehicle for escapism as its boundaries have grown, globally showcasing more diverse writers, set all over the world (or in the case of Casey McQuiston's latest time travel), and modernizing the genre beyond the bodice rippers many of us remember stealing from our parents' bookcase.

31-year-old Bolu Babalola has been one of the writers transforming the genre, first with 2020's Love in Color, an anthology that modernizes ancient love stories from Greece, Africa, and Asia for a new audience. What's important for Babalola when she's writing is thinking about what she wanted when she was growing up. "There's more diverse writers and Black writers, and Black women writers who write with humor and hope and romance. I gobble that up, but growing up, I just didn't have that at all," she says. "And it means so much to me when I do panels and conversations with all these women from marginalized backgrounds to be like, 'I feel seen and heard and held, and I've never read a girl like this before who looks like me, and sounds like me and talks like me.'"

And "the babygirls and babyghels" are who Babalola dedicates her new book to, Honey & Spice—her debut novel that's out now. She had been working on it for years before Love in Color was released, and she's thankful that the collection ended up coming out first. With the extra time, she was able to refine the story between her college student protagonists, Kiki and Malakai, who, after tarnishing their reputations one night at a party, embark on a fake relationship in order to save their reputations and future college extracurriculars.

Of course, a rom-com fanatic like Babalola knows that slow-build chemistry and witty banter make the genre shine, and Honey & Spice is a sweet, smart, sexy book that got me out of a reading slump. Besides knowing what makes a good romantic pairing, Babalola keeps women and friendship at the core of the novel. A woman can see herself in Kiki, even when you don't necessarily want to, like when she shuts herself off from the people who care. That tension is purposeful—it's something that Babalola strives to have in all of her work, a "mission statement" that started with Love in Color.

"Each story represents something that I want to tell and the kind of women that I want to represent and portray. Flawed women, the strong women, who are also soft and really sweet and really in tune with their desire," Babalola says. "This is not about a man choosing a woman or a partner, it's about the woman being very much in control of who she wants." With that driving her work, it's no surprise that Babalola wanted to chat with Thrillist about her favorite rom-com, My Best Friend's Wedding—a film that's helped to inspire her own stories.