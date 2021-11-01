Boba Fett Takes Over Jabba's Throne in the First 'The Book of Boba Fett' Trailer

The bulbous ghost of Jabba the Hutt looms over the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, the new Star Wars series headed to Disney+ at the end of this year. "Jabba ruled with fear," our hero, played by Temuera Morrison, explains. "I intend to rule with respect." But how will Jabba's former captains feel about their new leader who wants to make them an offer they cannot refuse? Not sure, but probably not great.

Despite his limited appearance in George Lucas' original trilogy, Boba Fett has long been an object of fascination among Star Wars fans. Now he gets his own live-action series spun off from his cameo in The Mandalorian. And it looks like it's The Godfather or The Sopranos but Star Wars style. Think of it as Gangs of Tatooine. Standing at Boba's side, as his consigliere, is Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, another holdover from the anchor Disney+ show. Meanwhile, there are Tusken Raiders and a Twi'lek seemingly portrayed by Jennifer Beals of Flashdance fame.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Wednesday, December 29.