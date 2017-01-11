10 Mystery Thrillers to Read if You Like 'The Girl on the Train'

This weekend, the Hollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins' hit novel The Girl on the Train pulled into the top spot at the American box office with $24 million. If you were a fan of the best-selling book, or just like movies where Emily Blunt looks out windows, you probably saw it. You may still be talking about that crazy ending. But, also, you're probably hungering for a new page-turning mystery to tear through.

If you read The Girl on the Train, we're guessing you already checked out Gone Girl and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, but you shouldn't stop there. We're living in an era of tightly plotted, delightfully twisted crime and mystery novels. What else can you read that hasn't already gotten the big-screen treatment? We've got you covered with these 10 novels that will fill that Emily Blunt-shaped hole in your heart.