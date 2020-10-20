Borat Returns to Chaotically Fight the Coronavirus on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Finally, Borat is back. With the highly anticipated sequel to 2006's mockumentary classic arriving on Amazon Prime on October 23, Sacha Baron Cohen's overly enthusiastic Kazakh journalist character is making the promotional rounds, which included a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live. The last time he was on the show, he was looking to tamper with the 2018 midterm elections, but Borat had more of a public health message this time around.

"I have very great news," said Borat after arriving on stage spraying unidentified chemicals from a mysterious canister. "Kazakhstan intelligence services have made discovery this morning that there is a virus. It come from a place called Wuhan, which is in Israel." He then proceeded to pull out a magnifying glass and a cast iron frying pan, which he used to smash bits of the virus. After defeating the virus, he set about attempting to administer a test to Kimmel's "rear hole" using a thermometer on a stick.

Following a break, Borat brought out his daughter, who he proudly described as "very violent," and judging from the trailer, will have a significant role tagging along in America with her dad in the new movie. She demanded Kimmel's pants and some socially distanced pants-trading ensued.

You'll likely come away from the interview skeptical of Borat's medical advice but excited to check out his new movie, Borat Subsequent Movie Film: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which comes out this Friday.