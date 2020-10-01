Borat Is Back in the Hilarious Trailer for His Surprise 'Subsequent Moviefilm' Sequel

Well, here's an unlikely source of an October surprise: Borat -- the intrepid journalist from Kazakhstan, played, of course, by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen -- is back, and he has made a "subsequent moviefilm," otherwise known as a sequel, just in time for the 2020 election.

Amazon released the first trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, giving us a taste of just what havoc Borat unleashed on his most recent visit to "Yankeeland." This time his traveling companion is not producer Azamat Bagatov (Ken Davitian), but rather his very own daughter (Irina Nowak), and the footage also addresses how in the hell the now very recognizable character gets away with all of this.

Once again, the bigoted Borat is Cohen's way to expose America's prejudices, though, given the state of the current political discourse, some of the heinous things he gets people to say are a little less surprising than they were back in 2006, or in Who Is America?, his recent Showtime series. As the trailer indicates, Cohen was filming as COVID-19 spread throughout the US, and made an appearance, dressed as Donald Trump, during Mike Pence's speech at CPAC back in February.

The antics will drop on Amazon Prime October 23, a week after Cohen's Oscar-worthy performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7 hits Netflix. It's the fall of Sacha Baron Cohen.