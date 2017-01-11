Weird: You (Yes, You!) Can Win the Middle 'Brady Bunch' Brother's Lawn Chair

Christopher Knight, who played Peter on The Brady Bunch, lives a life no one could have predicted -- even on the crazed path of post-sitcom child stardom.

After the original series ended in 1974, Knight stepped away from the acting world to make a name for himself in computers and eventually founding a pioneering 3-D graphics company. Knight went back in front of cameras to wrestle Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce at a 1994 WCW event. Following a Brady Bunch reunion episode of The Weakest Link, the actor turned entrepreneur landed a spot on the fourth season of VH1's The Surreal Life, where he became "the hot Brady." Fellow housemate Adrianne Curry, winner of America's Next Top Model's 22nd cycle, fell hard for the actor, prompting their romantic spinoff, My Fair Brady. The two wed in 2006 and divorced six years later.