What Bran's Latest Vision Means for 'Game of Thrones'

If you think people who walk and text are annoying, try hauling around a guy who greensights on the move. Look up from your screen, Bran, you're missing out on The Now!

Previously on Game of Thrones: White Walkers torched the Three-Eyed Raven's weirwood tree, Meera and Bran went on the run, and Hodor held the door -- or his corpse did, long enough for his friends to gain a lead. "Blood of My Blood" opens seconds later, with Bran in the middle of a vision. Last week, the kid's processing power failed him. By simultaneously downloading the Three-Eyed Raven's memories into his system and taking over the screen of his simpleton strongman pal, Bran unleashed the Pinwheel of Death on Hodor's brain, then jumbled his own circuits in the process.