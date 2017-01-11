Rio 2016
'Game of Thrones' Fans Are Going Crazy for Olympian Brandon Starc

Published On 08/16/2016
bran stark brandon starc game of thrones olympics
Game of Thrones | HBO
RIO 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High-jump over here for all Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

Of all the familiar non-athlete names popping up at Rio (still great to have you here, Leslie Jones and Matthew McConaughey), we were NOT expecting to hear from Game of Thrones' resident paraplegic time-traveler. Brandon Starc is back on his feet?

No, the Olympics committee didn't misspell House Stark's second son's surname: Starc is an acclaimed high jumper from Australia. And we can't help but notice he bears a passing resemblance to Isaac Hempstead Wright, the young actor who portrays his Thrones namesake.

Starc too knows what it's like to constantly get overshadowed by a big bro, thanks to his older sibling, the famous cricketer Mitchell Starc. Even where the Olympics are concerned, Brandon Starc is hardly the first of his name: there have been 13 Starks spread across seven countries throughout the history of these Games. (It's also worth noting that House Tully has seen a decent Olympic showing as well, from six different competitors; no Hodors or Wylises, though.)

Still, no TV show can rob(b) Starc of his high-jump prowess -- especially when his namesake is best known for taking a tumble. Starc competed in the finals in Rio today (sadly, he didn't medal), and he is aware of his recent surge of fan love:

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist's Entertainment Editor.

