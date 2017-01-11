Brendan Dassey of 'Making a Murderer' Will Not Be Released From Prison, After All

Here is our original report from August:

Netflix's true crime docu-series Making a Murderer debuted on December 18, 2015 and became an instant phenomenon. The murder trial(s) of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were riddled by corruption, and the series not-so-subtly asserted their potential innocence. In the weeks to follow, Reddit threads started side investigations, lawyers Jerry Buting and Dean Strang became justice system stars, and Netflix greenlit a second season -- the examination of Avery and Dassey's sentences was not over yet.

Eight months later, scrutiny over the case may actually pay off: On Friday, according to multiple reports, a federal judge in Milwaukee has overturned the conviction of Brendan Dassey.