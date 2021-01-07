Everything We Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 2
Oh, the intrigue!
After Netflix viewers blazed through the first, all-too-short season of the streaming service's new Regency era romance series Bridgerton from Shonda Rhimes, the only thing on their minds, apart from all those steamy sex scenes and that shocking last-minute reveal (no spoilers!), was: When will we get more??? When will we find out what happens next with Daphne and Simon's relationship? Benedict's art career? Poor Marina Thompson's love life? Lady Whistledown's schemes? All will surely be revealed in Season 2, whenever that happens. Here's what we know about it.
Has Bridgerton been renewed for Season 2?Netflix hasn't officially renewed Bridgerton for a second season yet, but given the show's popularity, and the fact that Production Weekly lists a "Bridgerton 02" on its schedule for filming in Uxbridge, England in March 2021, it's likely that another season is well underway.
When will Bridgerton Season 2 come out?With filming schedules still complicated by the pandemic, it's likely we won't see another season until December 2021, at the earliest.
What could it be about?Now that we (and only we, sorry Eloise, keep trying) know exactly who Lady Whistledown is, it gives more of an air of intrigue to the proceedings—and calls into question the behavior of the revealed one. How are we supposed to read her behavior from now on? Will more people find out? How will they react? Will it be Queen Charlotte who finally unmasks the secret scribe?
We also know, thanks to a flash-forward, that Daphne and Simon are for sure having a child, but whether the show picks up from that moment remains to be seen. It's likely that they'll have to go through a few more rounds of reconciliation before they can be a perfectly happy family. And there's no telling what madness Marina Thompson and her dead fiancé's brother, who is now her new fiancé, will get up to in the meantime.
Most pressing, perhaps, is the Featheringtons' estate ownership crisis in the wake of their patriarch's untimely death. We don't know who the newly arrived heir will turn out to be, but Lady Featherington didn't seem too overjoyed when she read that letter. Does this spell even more trouble for her daughters' prospects, and for Penelope's unrequited love for utterly clueless Colin Bridgerton? Bro… leave now for Greece before it's too late.
Who will be in the cast?It's likely that everyone from the previous season will return (minus the casualties). That includes Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Hastings (née Bridgerton), Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington. It's likely that Julie Andrews will return to voice Lady Whistledown, even though we know Whistledown's voice is a much different one.
