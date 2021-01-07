Everything We Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 2

After Netflix viewers blazed through the first, all-too-short season of the streaming service's new Regency era romance series Bridgerton from Shonda Rhimes, the only thing on their minds, apart from all those steamy sex scenes and that shocking last-minute reveal (no spoilers!), was: When will we get more??? When will we find out what happens next with Daphne and Simon's relationship? Benedict's art career? Poor Marina Thompson's love life? Lady Whistledown's schemes? All will surely be revealed in Season 2, whenever that happens. Here's what we know about it.

When will Bridgerton Season 2 come out?

What could it be about?

With filming schedules still complicated by the pandemic, it's likely we won't see another season until December 2021, at the earliest.Now that we (and only we, sorry Eloise, keep trying) know exactly who Lady Whistledown is, it gives more of an air of intrigue to the proceedings—and calls into question the behavior of the revealed one. How are we supposed to read her behavior from now on? Will more people find out? How will they react? Will it be Queen Charlotte who finally unmasks the secret scribe?

We also know, thanks to a flash-forward, that Daphne and Simon are for sure having a child, but whether the show picks up from that moment remains to be seen. It's likely that they'll have to go through a few more rounds of reconciliation before they can be a perfectly happy family. And there's no telling what madness Marina Thompson and her dead fiancé's brother, who is now her new fiancé, will get up to in the meantime.

Most pressing, perhaps, is the Featheringtons' estate ownership crisis in the wake of their patriarch's untimely death. We don't know who the newly arrived heir will turn out to be, but Lady Featherington didn't seem too overjoyed when she read that letter. Does this spell even more trouble for her daughters' prospects, and for Penelope's unrequited love for utterly clueless Colin Bridgerton? Bro… leave now for Greece before it's too late.