Everything We Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Not yet, and considering how Netflix likes to keep that information close to the vest until the last second, we'll probably have a while yet to wait before there's any official word on that. It took a little more than a year between Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, but considering part of that was due to pandemic delays, there's no telling what the timeline on the third season will be.

Yes! Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for at least two more seasons, so it's not stopping any time soon.

Bridgerton , the Regency-era romance series based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, has taken Netflix by storm, becoming one of the streaming service's most popular series to date and dominating any pop-culture conversation for at least a week whenever a new season drops. We're two rounds in now, which means that two of the Bridgerton family's scions have been happily married off after requisite periods of strife. There's only one question on everyone's minds: Who will be next?

What will Bridgerton Season 3 be about?

All we know is that the third installment in the Brigerton family saga will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington (for those who know, the acid-tongued gossipmonger Lady Whistledown herself, played by Nicola Coughlan) and her himbo crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who seems to have nothing but air inside his skull. Coughlan confirmed as much during Variety's 2022 FYSEE panel.

Fans pointed out that this is a departure from the books, to which Netflix has stayed pretty faithful in its first two installments. Showrunner Jess Brownell (who has taken over after Chris Van Dusen's exit) explained the reasoning behind this decision to Variety: "I really feel like it's Colin and Penelope's time. Because we've been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we've already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people. I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it's like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up."

Who will be in the cast?

All of the main cast of the first two seasons are likely to return: Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Hastings (née Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Anthony's new wife Kate, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington. Julie Andrews will likely be back to voice Lady Whistledown's incendiary society pamphlets.

Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) will be playing Francesca Bridgerton after Ruby Stokes had to exit the show in favor of Netflix's upcoming Lockwood & Co. series, but there's no word yet on whether this means Francesca will have a bigger part to play in Season 3.

Since we know the main romance will focus on two characters we've already met, we're not yet sure how many new faces will be added to the mix. More information on that will likely come very soon.