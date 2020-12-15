Netflix's First 'Bridgerton' Trailer Promises a Scandalous Period Romance

Back in 2017, prolific TV writer-producer Shonda Rhimes, who achieved massive success with ABC as the creator of Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal, signed a nine-figure production deal with Netflix. After a long wait, Bridgerton, the first scripted series produced under Rhimes' ShondaLand banner, will arrive on the streaming service on Christmas Day.

The first trailer suggests that Bridgerton, which is based on Julia Quinn's popular book series about eight siblings and their pursuit of love in 19th century British high society, is aiming for Scandal territory, which makes sense, considering that creator Chris Van Dusen is a ShondaLand veteran, including the salacious, twisty 2012–2018 show. The period piece should go great with tea and fancy crumpets, given that the trailer shows revels in the opulence and costumes of the age. It also teases the drama that's bound to unfold for the Bridgertons as eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) makes her debut as an eligible bride looking for courtship and strikes a secret pact with in-demand bachelor Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) to forge a fake relationship to ease her actual pursuits of marriage. Typical Shondaland fare here—seduction, twists, titillating gossip, and some new eye candy to crush on.

You can watch the trailer for Bridgerton above now. The eight-episode first season arrives on December 25.