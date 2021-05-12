Here's When All Your Favorite Broadway Shows Are Returning
Broadway's back (soon), baby!
The entertainment industry is lurching back to life after more than a year of varying levels of dormancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts are happening, music festivals are planned, movies are being shown in actual theaters in many places, and, now, Broadway is on the way back. In early May, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that Broadway houses would be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting September 14. Since then there have been a wave of announcements about just when beloved or highly anticipated shows will be starting performances. Three cultural juggernauts—Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked—will be the first shows audiences can see, but many others are on the horizon. We'll be cataloguing them all here and letting you know how you can get tickets.
HamiltonWhen is it back: September 14
When can you buy tickets: Now via Ticketmaster
What's it about: C'mon. You don't know? A bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman who became the first U.S. Treasury secretary. The very popular musical also has an ambiguous ending.
The Lion KingWhen is it back: September 14
When can you buy tickets: Now via Ticketmaster
What's it about: It's Disney's version of Hamlet. With lions.
WickedWhen is it back: September 14
When can you buy tickets: Now via Ticketmaster
What's it about: It's the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. Her name is Elphaba and she can belt real big.
SixWhen is it back: September 17
When can you buy tickets: Now via SixonBroadway.com
What's it about: What if the six wives of Henry VIII were a pop group a la the Spice Girls?
Come from AwayWhen is it back: September 21
When can you buy tickets: Now via Telecharge
What's it about: A tiny town in Canada that took in flights from all over the world after 9/11.
AladdinWhen is it back: September 28
When can you buy tickets: Now via AladdinTheMusical.com
What's it about: A genie, a lamp, a street rat.
Tina: The Tina Turner MusicalWhen is it back: October 8
When can you buy tickets: Now via Ticketmaster
What's it about: The life of the legendary Tina Turner. This production starring Adrienne Warren was nominated for 12 Tony awards after the shut down last year.
Mrs. DoubtfireWhen is it back: October 21
When can you buy tickets: Now via MrsDoubtfireBroadway.com
What's it about: It's a musical version of Mrs. Doubtfire, duh.
The Phantom of the OperaWhen is it back: October 22
When can you buy tickets: Now via Telecharge
What's it about: Broadway's original masked man will now perform for an audience full of masked patrons. He just needs to cover the bottom of his face.
Caroline, or ChangeWhen is it back: October 8
When can you buy tickets: Not quite yet.
What's it about: A revival of the musical by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori about a black maid working for a Jewish family in the 1960s.
Diana The MusicalWhen is it back: December 1
When can you buy tickets: Now via TheDianaMusical.com
What's it about: Imagine The Crown but with more singing.
CompanyWhen is it back: December 20
When can you buy tickets: Now via CompanyMusical.com
What's it about: It's a gender flipped version of Stephen Sondheim's show about 30-something ennui starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.