Entertainment Here's When All Your Favorite Broadway Shows Are Returning Broadway's back (soon), baby!

'Wicked' | Joan Marcus 'Wicked' | Joan Marcus

The entertainment industry is lurching back to life after more than a year of varying levels of dormancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts are happening, music festivals are planned, movies are being shown in actual theaters in many places, and, now, Broadway is on the way back. In early May, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that Broadway houses would be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting September 14. Since then there have been a wave of announcements about just when beloved or highly anticipated shows will be starting performances. Three cultural juggernauts—Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked—will be the first shows audiences can see, but many others are on the horizon. We'll be cataloguing them all here and letting you know how you can get tickets.

Hamilton When is it back: September 14

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: C'mon. You don't know? A bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman who became the first U.S. Treasury secretary. The The Lion King When is it back: September 14

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: It's Disney's version of Hamlet. With lions. Wicked When is it back: September 14

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: It's the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. Her name is Elphaba and she can belt real big. Six When is it back: September 17

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: What if the six wives of Henry VIII were a pop group a la the Spice Girls? Come from Away When is it back: September 21

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: A tiny town in Canada that took in flights from all over the world after 9/11. Aladdin When is it back: September 28

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: A genie, a lamp, a street rat.

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' | Manuel Harlan

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical When is it back: October 8

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: The life of the legendary Tina Turner. This production starring Adrienne Warren was nominated for 12 Tony awards after the shut down last year. Mrs. Doubtfire When is it back: October 21

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: It's a musical version of Mrs. Doubtfire, duh. The Phantom of the Opera When is it back: October 22

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: Broadway's original masked man will now perform for an audience full of masked patrons. He just needs to cover the bottom of his face. Caroline, or Change When is it back: October 8

When can you buy tickets: Not quite yet.

What's it about: A revival of the musical by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori about a black maid working for a Jewish family in the 1960s. Diana The Musical When is it back: December 1

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: Imagine The Crown but with more singing. Company When is it back: December 20

When can you buy tickets: Now via

What's it about: It's a gender flipped version of Stephen Sondheim's show about 30-something ennui starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.

