Netflix's Anime Movie 'Bubble' Invents a New Kind of Post-Apocalypse

It’s a tale as old as time: a boy meets and falls in love with a sentient bubble that dresses like an idol. Technically, anyway—the new Netflix original anime Bubble, out April 28, riffs on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale The Little Mermaid for inspiration in its wild coming-of-age, tragic romance story between the introverted teenager Hibiki and the mysterious Uta, a girl made of bubbles who emerges from the water and joins him on a journey of introspection (and parkour).

Set in a Tokyo where most of the city resides underwater following a mysterious ecological disaster, it’s now the domain of adolescents with a freerunning obsession, taking part in rooftop-bound games of capture the flag before going back to their shared home on an abandoned Japanese coast guard ship. Further still, the whole city is covered in weird magic bubbles left over from that apocalyptic event, some of which are harmless enough for Hibiki to use for his leaping between buildings, others more dangerous, causing wild gravitational anomalies, but all admired in one way or another. With Bubble, director Tetsurō Araki, probably best known for his work on Attack on Titan and Death Note, envisions a very different kind of post-apocalypse than we've seen before, one defined by vivid color and a kind of fleeting beauty in how the characters relish in the quiet and stillness of the abandoned city before heading to frontflip off of a building.

The Tokyo in Bubble feels different, both gentler and more psychedelic, than the harsher environs of Attack on Titan and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, but also perhaps more in tune with reality in its confrontation of the busyness of city life—the film frequently flashes back from its quieter present to a time where the city is stiflingly, overwhelmingly noisy and crowded, reflecting both on what was lost as well as the peace Hibiki and the others have found in this new emptiness. In a conversation over Zoom, director Araki attributes it to "my own taste, because I tend to see beauty in desolate areas, or derelict, or devastated, ruined areas. However, I wanted the dystopian landscape to actually present itself as a utopia, and I also wanted to bring forth the impact of showing you a landscape that we are so accustomed to seeing, but in a different condition. I wanted to bring the impact from that dissonance."

The imagery of a flooded Tokyo, of course, brings to mind anxiety about climate change, though the specificity of bubbles themselves—apart from being mentioned as a key part of Andersen’s Little Mermaid, as the eponymous character is fated to turn into sea foam if she fails to uphold her pact with a witch—comes from a slightly more poetic place as something to "capture this sense of this ephemeral nature of something that won't last," Araki says, "because, of course, we're telling a love story here."