7 Episodes That'll Convince You 'Buffy' Is the Greatest Show of All Time

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the internet is freaking out. Those who weren't dedicated fans may be wondering why everyone's flipping for a show about a girl who fights demons, vampires, and the forces of darkness in the world.

But Buffy was more than just a simple fantasy series. The Joss Whedon-created drama quickly became a cult hit for its witty dialogue, feminist message, and subversion of tropes. Two decades later, the show remains as relevant as ever, and you can stream it all on Netflix.

Not convinced? Here are seven episodes, one from each season, that demonstrate why BtVS was the greatest show ever. Minor spoilers abound, but only to display just how wild Buffy could get.