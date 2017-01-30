New Thriller Imagines Texas' Hostile Invasion of Brooklyn

Political diehards from across the spectrum seem to agree: our country is divided. But could our differences ever ignite a second civil war? Endless blog posts ponder the subject, and thanks to blazing special effects, a new movie illustrates the horrors of home turf conflict.

At one of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival's coveted midnight movie slots, filmmakers Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion (Cooties) unveiled Bushwick, a thriller design to pop the coastal bubbles. Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) and ex-wrestler Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) star as a pair of Brooklynites fleeing for their lives when a fleet of paramilitary descend upon their neighborhood. After capturing one of the armored soldiers, the pair identify the invading forces as a "Southern alliance" battalion, formed in the wake of Texas seceding from the country. Their captor is a kid from Indiana. HIs mission: stir up shit by rampaging through a community diverse enough that, in theory, the residents wouldn't rally together to fight back. The Southern alliance knows nothing about Brooklyn, clearly.