Pour One Out for 'Castle' and These Other TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

Oh my god, they killed Castle!

While ABC is alone among the broadcast networks in disappointing fans of Nathan Fillion and amusing detective shows, cancellations are afoot in the world of TV again with the networks set to unveil their 2016-17 programming lineups at the annual advertisement upfront presentations next week.

What else has gotten the axe? Notable programs include Fox's Rob Lowe comedy The Grinder, CBS' CSI: Cyber (the last of the venerable CSI franchise -- R.I.P., CSI), and another ABC series with a rabid following canceled, Nashville. The full list is below; we'll update it as more shows get culled from the herd.