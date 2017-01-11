Pour One Out for 'Castle' and These Other TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

Oh my god, they killed Castle!
While ABC is alone among the broadcast networks in disappointing fans of Nathan Fillion and amusing detective shows, cancellations are afoot in the world of TV again with the networks set to unveil their 2016-17 programming lineups at the annual advertisement upfront presentations next week.
What else has gotten the axe? Notable programs include Fox's Rob Lowe comedy The Grinder, CBS' CSI: Cyber (the last of the venerable CSI franchise -- R.I.P., CSI), and another ABC series with a rabid following canceled, Nashville. The full list is below; we'll update it as more shows get culled from the herd.
ABC
Marvel's Agent Carter
Castle
The Family
Galavant
The Muppets
Nashville
CBS
CSI: Cyber
Rush Hour
Fox
Bordertown
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life
Grandfathered
The Grinder
NBC
Crowded
Game of Silence
Heartbeat
The Mysteries of Laura
Telenovela
Undateable
The CW
Containment
