Entertainment

Pour One Out for 'Castle' and These Other TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

By Published On 05/13/2016 By Published On 05/13/2016
nathan fillion stana katic castle
ABC

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Oh my god, they killed Castle!

While ABC is alone among the broadcast networks in disappointing fans of Nathan Fillion and amusing detective shows, cancellations are afoot in the world of TV again with the networks set to unveil their 2016-17 programming lineups at the annual advertisement upfront presentations next week.

What else has gotten the axe? Notable programs include Fox's Rob Lowe comedy The Grinder, CBS' CSI: Cyber (the last of the venerable CSI franchise -- R.I.P., CSI), and another ABC series with a rabid following canceled, Nashville. The full list is below; we'll update it as more shows get culled from the herd.

ABC
Marvel's Agent Carter
Castle
The Family
Galavant
The Muppets
Nashville

CBS
CSI: Cyber
Rush Hour

Fox
Bordertown
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life
Grandfathered
The Grinder

NBC

Crowded
Game of Silence 
Heartbeat
The Mysteries of Laura
Telenovela
Undateable

The CW
Containment

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist's Entertainment Editor, and she's going to miss CSI: Cyber. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Actors Who Made Insane Money Off Movies

related

READ MORE
Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in January
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Why the New 'Walking Dead' Character Could Save the Show

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like