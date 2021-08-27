The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

This post contains spoilers for Candyman.

For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.

"Tell everyone," he says to Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), a gallerist who has just watched as her boyfriend, Anthony McCoy (Yayha Abdul-Mateen II), was murdered by police officers before being fully transformed into an incarnation of Candyman and enacting immediate vengeance.

But despite the mic drop appearance of Todd, the ending of DaCosta's Candyman is a muddled and rushed climax for a concept with a lot of potential. Despite questions of how this Candyman would connect to the original, itself an adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden," this new installment is essentially a direct sequel to what came before. About midway through the movie, it's confirmed that Abdul-Mateen's character, an artist who finds inspiration in the Candyman legend, is the baby who Todd's Candyman abducted in 1992. At the end of that film, Anthony is saved by Helen Lyle (Virgina Madsen), the grad student who starts investigating the Candyman myth for her thesis and gets sucked into its orbit. She saves the baby and sacrifices herself, letting a bonfire consume her.

Turns out Anthony's mother, Anne-Marie (Vanessa Williams), other than Todd the only actor who makes a return appearance in the new film, hid this part of his childhood from him. When Candyman is brought back into his life by Brianna's brother (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), who relays Lyle's fate over wine one night, it not only gives Anthony the inspiration he needs for his next project, it also allows the ghost an opportunity to take what he had originally stolen.