The Best Movies From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Each May, a port city dating back to the 2nd century BC is overrun by an invading horde. No swords, though. Just selfie sticks. The incursion is the glamorous Cannes Film Festival, the premiere, highfalutin congress of snooty-pants film buffs and artistes. Just how snobbish are these filmgoers, you ask? Well, this year there is a special screening of Michael Bay's Bad Boys on the beach. That's right, they are so freaking hardcore that their love for prestige directors goes all the way around award-winning cinema back into schlock.
I have attended Cannes three times before this, and I'll keep coming back as long as they'll have me. The programming here is better than at any other festival, but it is also enormous. Between the official competition and its numerous sidebars, nearly 90 movies debut here each year. That's my way of saying that one person can't see everything, but of the stuff I did see, these are (adjusts bowtie) the Best Movies of Cannes 2017.
4. Wonderstruck
Cast: Julianne Moore, Oakes Fegley, Millicent Simmonds, Tom Noonan
Director: Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven)
Why it's great: After topping every critics list with his sophisticated 2015 film, Carol, director Todd Haynes has returned with a YA adaptation that's more Hugo than Harry Potter. Wonderstruck cuts between the lives of two deaf children, one set in 1927 (that's shot in black and white) and the other is in 1977. In the past is Rose, whose mother is a silent film star (aha!) and whose life is presented to us in the form of a silent movie. (Composer Carter Burwell could be called her main scene partner.) In the more recent, colorful past, young Ben, who lost his hearing while making a phone call in an electrical storm, leaves his home in Minnesota home to search of his father in New York. The trail brings him to the American Museum of Natural History, a place that Rose also explored. Wonderstruck features the most energetic editing since Cloud Atlas as these two mirror stories finally smash into one another. Haynes' craft is abundant in every frame, and there is a lot of emotion in this movie, even if the story crumbles apart the moment the auditorium lights come on. Best to take it as a fable, and a masterclass in style.
3. Let the Sunshine In
Cast: Juliette Binoche, Xavier Beauvois, Gerard Depardieu
Director: Claire Denis (Beau Travail)
Why it’s great: This is how one of cinema’s finest auteurs does a rom-com. Juliette Binoche stars as a 50-something painter of modest renown who takes a Spider-Man approach to relationships; she grabs onto the next one just as she’s letting go of the old one. Each of her suitors are horribly wrong for her, or at least she makes sure she’s convinced herself of that. There is little in the way of traditional plot here, just a parade of tiny moments. But each scene is an excellent display of tremendous acting and listening, and when you get on the right wavelength the world-weary tone is "droll AF." (Not sure about the French translation of that.) One to watch with a glass of wine and an ample supply of sighs
2. Blade of the Immortal
Cast: Takuya Kimura, Hana Sugisaki, Sota Fukushi
Director: Takashi Miike (13 Assassins)
Why it's great: If you are going to stage a samurai bloodbath, stage it right. This is Takashi Miike's 100th film and very much the work of someone doing exactly what he wants. Set back in the Shogunate days, a badass swordsman is given the gift (curse?) of everlasting life by a spooky old woman in flowing robes. Sacred bloodworms give him Wolverine's healing factor, but it's far grosser and more painful than anything Hugh Jackman had to put up with. Much like Logan, our Manji finds himself traveling with a young girl (though she is played by a 19 year-old woman, so this is just a minefield of creepiness) and their story is driven by vengeance. The plot is fairly straightforward: many villains with different powers, weapons and costumes must be destroyed, in often comical ways. This is one to watch at midnight at a theater that encourages cheering.
1. Loveless
Cast: Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev (Leviathan)
Why it's great: Russia's premiere current filmmaker probably isn't much beloved by the Tourism Bureau. Each of his films (Leviathan, Elena, The Return) portray the country as a cold, brutal and distant land mired in bureaucracy and foundering under the weight of new wealth. Loveless is the worst one yet in this regard, but the movie is absolutely spectacular. After nearly an hour of plotlessness setting up the main characters -- a miserable married couple planning a divorce, each with new partners that similarly lack spark -- something finally happens. Or, doesn't happen. Their son, to which neither of them is too nice, is gone. Did he run away? Was he kidnapped? Either way, the authorities do little to help. This is not exactly a fun time at the movies, but Zvyagintsev's precise and detailed filmmaking style is spectacular. What for other movies requires a block of dialogue Loveless can sum up in a glance. Also: between this and Raw, we only need one more arthouse movie to make the “Brazilian wax scene” a trend.
