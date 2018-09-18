Brie Larson Gets Used to Earth in the First 'Captain Marvel' Trailer

Captain Marvel falls from the sky and punches a suspicious old lady in the face in the first trailer for her solo film. (We're going to go ahead and guess she doesn't make a habit of knocking out elderly people out, but who knows!)
Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) made her presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe felt at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury uses his interdimensional pager to summon her. And sure enough, the '90s are back in this initial glimpse at the movie, the first in the long-running franchise to focus solely on a female hero. It opens with Carol crashing into an extinct facility, a Blockbuster; meanwhile, Jackson has been filtered through that eerie de-aging technology Marvel uses. But definitely the most intriguing parts of this trailer are when we find the part-alien Carol wrestling with her human past.
"I keep having these memories," she says. "I see flashes. I think I had a life here, but I can't tell if it's real." In a quick montage, we see her grow from a resilient kid to superhero. Plus, there are shots of Jude Law, Clark Gregg back as Phil Coulson, and Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan in blue makeup. Captain Marvel is directed by the indie team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck of Mississippi Grind and is out March 8, 2019.
