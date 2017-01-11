Leonardo DiCaprio Is Planning... a 'Captain Planet' Movie

In addition to being a lifelong actor/Pussy Posse member, Leonardo DiCaprio's also the closest thing we have to a real-live Captain Planet thanks to his history of staunch environmental activism. As such, no one should be surprised that he's in talks to produce a feature film based on Captain Planet and the Planeteers. The power is... his!

Produced by DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions, the new project would purportedly be more of a sequel than a reboot, taking place years after the events of the TV show and following a has-been Captain Planet who gets the teenage ring-wearing band back together for one last (carbon-neutral) ride. Actor Glen Powell (Scream Queens, Everybody Wants Some!!) will reportedly write the script with newcomer Jono Matt.