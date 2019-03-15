The Director of Sci-Fi Thriller 'Captive State' Breaks Down That Wild Twist Ending

This story contains major spoilers for Captive State, including a discussion of the ending.
Captive State, a movie set in a dystopian post-human version of America, isn't content with conforming to standard sci-fi thriller beats and tropes. In the not-too-distant future, aliens are now calling the shots on Earth, with humans squarely underneath their bootheels. When the world realized it no longer stood a fighting chance against the alien threat, countries all over the world threw away their guns and bowed down to their new leaders. There are those who continue to fight their oppressive rulers, though, and it's through the eyes of a man caught in between the forces of resistance and compliance that the story unfolds.
Gabriel (Ashton Sanders) is the younger brother of Rafe (Jonathan Majors), a member of a group of resistance fighters called Phoenix attempting to to seize control of Earth from the aliens. Obviously, being a rebel means there are forces trying to stop you from carrying out your objectives, and in this case those forces are represented by William Mulligan (John Goodman), a Chicago police officer looking for information on Rafe, who supposedly died. Mulligan eventually puts Gabriel in a tough spot, asking him to betray both his family and humanity while offering little choice but to agree, and much of the drama stems from the uncertainty around which characters are allied with each other, and how deep those alliances actually run.
The film, directed by Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), defies expectations subtly, never beating audiences over the head with the way it subverts genre stereotypes. Even the shocking moments come with nuance: Wyatt and co-writer Erica Beeney serve up a twist packing genuine emotion, not just surprise, and the critical reveal hits its mark. We talked with Wyatt (who directed Rise of the Planet of the Apes) about the movie's twist, the DNA it shares with a film about the French Resistance, and the ways Captive State tries to set itself apart from other sci-fi movies while still being one.
For almost the entirety of Captive State, Mulligan is a morally ambiguous antagonist with unethical methods but an understandable motive: preventing the destruction of so-called peace and the rest of the world. He's not the big bad of the film, and as we discover in the end, he's actually its greatest hero. All his crimes are committed for the greater good. Mulligan, it turns out, isn't a police officer who's capitulated to the alien overlords, known as Legislators; he's actually one of the rebels working deep undercover, taking risks and making sacrifices at every turn the large ensemble film -- which co-stars Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Alan Ruck (Succession), and James Ransone (IT: Chapter Two) -- takes.
The reveal of Mulligan's true motive is when Captive State achieves its emotional weight after a propulsive 110 minutes in which characters are constantly in motion, to the point that some of them drop out of the narrative for long stretches. The twist completely alters the perception of everything we see leading up to the rebel attack against on the aliens, which may or may not kickstart an uprising or all-out war.
The complex narrative and ultimate twist is surprisingly similar to a favorite film of Wyatt's. "It was a tough film with an emotional undercurrent, because everything's happening in the moment," the director says. "Strangely, I find a very moving film -- obviously because of the ending, but the rest of it is not -- [to be] Jean-Pierre Melville's Army of Shadows. Just following the different members of the French Resistance, and in the end you get the sense of what is at stake: what the sacrifices are that have been made, not only for country, but for the family, for themselves. And it has a real emotional impact by the end of the film."
Wyatt, who began shooting the Chicago-set film almost two years ago, didn't immediately recognize the similarities between the emotional ending of his movie and Army of Shadows. "In this film I became increasingly aware, 'Oh I'm doing something quite similar here, because I'm putting these characters in very high-stakes situations, but there's no other time to sit down and discuss them,'" he says. "There's also not a lot of backstory in figuring out who these characters are. They don't really bring that to the table. By the end, you get a sense of why this or that happened and why they made the choices they have. John Goodman's character, in many ways, is the engine that drives the movie."
Goodman has never been an actor moviegoers put in a box, and Wyatt uses to his advantage the lack of preconceptions audiences have for the versatile performer. "His timing, his rhythm, his gravitas, his tonality, his voice, his physical presence -- and I don't mean that he's a large man, because actually he's a much slimmer man than he once was -- but he has this extraordinary presence," Wyatt says. "He's very still, and I really wanted that character to be imbued with the weight of the world on his shoulders... Many, many actors you fall quickly for, like, 'Oh, he's the good guy or he's the antagonist.' With John, there's a complexity to him, which I love, and you're never quite sure which way is he going to go."
William Mulligan is a tragic hero, having to take part in the suffering and death of longtime friends to achieve a larger goal. Once the end credits roll, that look of "the weight of the world on his shoulders" takes on a deeper meaning. Goodman's silence gives the audience so much and so little at the same time, and safely keeps Wyatt's twist ending from becoming obvious before it actually happens.
In the end, when Gabriel discovers video footage of his deceased father (once Mulligan's partner) and the other rebels together, looking joyful and hopeful for the future pre-invasion, it lands with a thunderous punch. Mulligan has been playing a long game, gaining the aliens' trust by pretty much any means necessary. Captive State is all about the present and the future, but Wyatt, Beeney, and Goodman all dug into the past together. "It wasn't the traditional 'let's build this character together' and get into his backstory and figure out why. But I had that in my mind, and I wrote that with Erica and I relayed that to [Goodman], and then he threw it into his intuition and he made the choices," Wyatt explains. "And then I acted as his mirror, basically, I reflected back on him as a director what I thought he was doing and fine-tuned it."
If there's one scene that could tip audiences off that everything is not as it appears with Mulligan, it's when he visits a prostitute named (Vera Farmiga), a Jane Doe later revealed as a rebel, a former school teacher, and a longtime friend of Mulligan's. It's a mysterious, almost unexplainable exchange between the two that somehow manages not raise too many questions about their relationship. Wyatt shifts the audience's attention to the intrigue of the scene, not the questions it poses.
"There was a lot more imbalance in the writing, and as we were shooting, it became longer, more detailed," Wyatt says. "Why would this cop go see this prostitute at this particular moment? On that level, why is he doing that? Why is he there? Is he there to have sex with her? Is he there because he's lonely? Is he there because he's in this moral quandary and she's the only one that understands him? Or is there for some different reason? All those questions I want the audience to be asking, but I don't really want them to know the answer. So, it came through creating a detective story in a way and putting literally unsaid, unspoken looks between them but also objects in the room. Why is this particular record playing? Why did they put the record on? Why did that music play? So, it's trying to build a detective story within a contained theme."
Wyatt's detective story ends on a high note, with Gabriel discovering the truth about Mulligan as the officer is promoted and moves up the chain of command to start gathering intel directly from his extraterrestrial bosses -- his plan all along. Could we ever see Mulligan and, possibly, Gabriel's fight continue? Wyatt, who envisioned more stories in this world from the beginning, is interested in continuing the uprising, though he's also content to let the story exist in its current, self-contained state.
"I think that the film is complete," he concludes. "I believe in this film having a contained ending. I love longform serialized storytelling, but in cinema, I feel like it's really important to tell a story in a contained way. That's the beauty of feature filmmaking, I think, but I'm all for franchise storytelling because I feel like there are characters in the film whose journeys are just beginning. This is the uprising, or the spark that started the uprising, and the repercussions of that would most likely lead to global war, a conflict with the aliens on a global scale. Being able to show that conflict and the lead-up to militarization, that would be really interesting, I think. Maybe we go off-planet. We know they've colonized other alien species and there are prison camps off-planet and things like that. To be able to go there and stay with the characters that survived, that'd be great."
