Cara Delevingne Loves Seeing Queer Representation in 'Drag Race' and King Princess

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is one of the most famous queer celebrities across the globe, and extremely proud of it. In addition to starring in blockbusters like The Suicide Squad and countless Burberry campaigns, the star has collaborated on charitable Pride collections with Puma, plays a pansexual fairy on Amazon Prime's Carnival Row, and has been vocal about her own pansexual identity (not to mention has been in several very public relationships).

Delevingne's coming out journey wasn't always that way, though. The 29-year-old actress struggled with her own identity and feeling beholden to a gender binary when she was growing up so much so that it affected her mental health. But it's because of her complicated journey that she's all the more proud today, ever since coming out in 2018, and feels compelled to be someone that so many young LGBTQ+ people can look up to.

Now, on Season 2 of Hulu's hit caper comedy Only Murders in the Building, she's playing one of her first, openly queer characters. On the series, she plays Alice, a young artist who comes into Selena Gomez's character Mabel's life, and her eventual love interest. "I was so grateful to be able to play a queer role in such a huge, huge TV show, and in such a beautiful way, as well. I loved how [her queerness] is not the main story or spoken about so much—it's just normalized," she says. "I'm so proud to be able to play a part that's part of the community because I haven't really been able to do that. I'm really grateful."

We spoke to Delevingne about her favorite queer pop culture, what young, young talent and representation inspires her, and what it's like being a queer icon for so many.