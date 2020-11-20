The Creamed Spinach and Poached Eggs in 'Carol' Sounds Delicious

With temperatures dropping and holiday decorations starting to go up, it's officially Carol season. Five years ago, Todd Haynes' Carol came out and was immediately hailed as a new classic of queer cinema. The wintery romance based on Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt stars Cate Blanchett as the titular Carol, a self-possessed housewife who woos shopgirl Therese Belivet, played by Rooney Mara. It's a gorgeous, heartbreaking film, available to watch on Netflix, that has also stirred up a culinary debate. Creamed spinach and poached eggs: good or gross?

Obviously, the answer is: What the hell are you talking about? That meal sounds amazing and I would eat it in a heartbeat. But let's back up a second.

After leaving her glove at the department store where Therese works, Carol invites the younger woman out for lunch at a darkened bar, the air heavy with smoke and presumably the smell of 1950s hair products. Immediately upon sitting down, Carol places her order: "Creamed spinach over poached eggs and a dry martini with an olive." Therese, slightly flabbergasted, puts in the same order.

At the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, hosts Kumail Nanjiani and Kate McKinnon parodied the scene, with McKinnon playing Carol and Nanjiani playing the clueless waitress at the restaurant. When she puts in her order, Nanjiani responds: "Very good choice, that is our most disgusting meal." Look on Twitter and you'll find other people voicing their distaste for Carol's go-to lunch. For example: "I'm absolutely not sorry to say this, but creamed spinach and poached eggs is a [sic] awful order. No, just no, absolutely no." And: "carol orders the grossest lunch. who wants fucking creamed spinach over poached eggs?"