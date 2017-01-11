Mariah Carey's Carpool Karaoke Christmas Video Is the Ultimate Sing-Along

If all you wanted for Christmas was more Carpool Karaoke, Santa delivered. He just doesn't have a beard anymore, and his name is really James Corden.

The Late Late Show host invited Mariah Carey to help finish his holiday shopping, the results of which he shared last night. And when asked what she wanted for a gift, Carey replied with the only answer that made sense: James, please just sing my song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" with me, but, like, make it a compilation featuring a bunch of your past guests, like Adele, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and the most joyous Flea anybody's ever seen.