Ed Sheeran Tells His Justin Bieber Dive Bar Story on Carpool Karaoke

Part of the appeal of Carpool Karaoke is watching host James Corden belt out hits with singers who probably wouldn't be caught dead riding in a van with him otherwise. But Ed Sheeran feels different. The redheaded 26 year-old is famous because of his aw-shucks relatability and he brings all that unassuming charm to his turn in the front-seat of Corden's ongoing musical adventure.
How does Sheeran go about proving his regular bloke-ness? By stuffing an enormous amount of candy in his mouth, rubbing Corden's nipples through his shirt, and describing his love for "dive bars" and "skanky pubs." The big difference is that Sheeran brings Justin Bieber to those water holes, as he tells Corden in the clip above.
"No security or anything," says Sheeran. "Came to this really, really filthy dive bar. We ended up at this golf course and he put a golf ball in his mouth and said, 'Go on, hit it out.'" Let's just say the story ends with Sheeran cracking Bieber across the face with a driving wedge, which isn't exactly relatable, but is a little funny.
