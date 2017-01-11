Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas Talk Sex, Sing Songs on 'Carpool Karaoke'

There's something about James Corden trapping celebrities in an SUV to perform karaoke versions of their own songs that cripples their defenses. Maybe it's that roll-down-the-windows-and-sing-your-lungs-out freedom. Or the sense of community that emerges from the impromptu jamboree?

Whatever the case, Nick Jonas had a lot to say about the one time he was chained up in a gay club.

Demi Lovato, his tour partner and fellow interviewee, sticks mostly to the musical numbers in the latest segment of Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." Jonas can't help but tell all. Stories we won't ruin here include: why he ditched his purity ring, how a fan hid in the backseat of his car on the way to a gig, a sexual encounter that involved rope, and the origins of his brother Joe Jonas' song "Cake by the Ocean" (hint: it's a euphemism). Plus, the "chained up at a gay club" story. If this was Nick Jonas selling us on his memoir, consider us convinced.