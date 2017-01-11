If you saw Star Wars in theaters in 1977, caught up in time for Return of the Jedi in 1983, discovered the trilogy on VHS in the '90s, or had a parent who demanded you watch the sacred fantasy films before even side-eyeing the prequels, you knew Carrie Fisher. You loved Carrie Fisher. Her "Princess" Leia was anything but, a commanding officer of the Rebel Alliance who could go toe-to-toe with the nefarious Darth Vader, or more threatening, the dim hunkiness of Han Solo. The best worst thing that could have ever happened to her Leia was Jabba's slave bikini outfit, a pinup image that weaponized Fisher for decades to come. She was striking, no doubt, but for a woman with voice and opinions and determination, it was also bullshit. Fisher let Lucas have it, while embracing Star Wars for everything it became to fans. She was the perfect franchise parent.