A Ridiculously Obsessive Appreciation of 'Casino Royale'

Diamonds are forever, and so are the best James Bond movies. This week, Casino Royale celebrates its 10th anniversary, and seeing the 007 reboot for the first time back in 2006 is an experience I'm confident I'll never forget (the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, a packed house, my best friends, and an unforgettable evening of blockbuster entertainment).

In the decade that followed James Bond's 21st mission, the action movies that came and went only cemented this Daniel Craig instant classic in the annals of the genre's history. To remind myself and everyone else why the movie is such a gem, I embarked on a very thorough (and very long -- enjoy!) scene-by-scene breakdown.