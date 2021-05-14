What the Final Scene of 'Castlevania' Season 4 Means for the Show's Future

This article contains spoilers for Castlevania Season 4.

Though the show killed off Vlad Dracula Tepes at the end of its second season, the specter of Castlevania's ancient vampire loomed large for two more, despite barely appearing in them at all. Dracula was decidedly absent for more than half of Netflix's "Dracula anime," and yet the show never forgot what the driving force behind it all was in the first place: the most powerful vampire in the world falling in love, and then having that love stolen from him.

In its final season, Castlevania takes a lot of wheel-spinning and philosophical chatting to get where it needs to go, bringing nearly all of its many characters together for one final showdown against their most dangerous foe yet, and Dracula and Lisa Tepes are only involved in all of that in a rudimentary sense. It's fitting, then, that the two of them get to close out the show's final scene, with a sneaky Bram Stoker reference and an open-ended answer to the question: Is this the end of Castlevania?

Following the reveal that the Dickensian vampire Varney and the mysterious alchemist Saint Germain met in the Escher library were both disguises of Death himself all along, and after Saint Germain's hermaphroditic homunculus containing the trapped souls of Dracula and Lisa taken all the way from Hell itself was severed in half, and after Trevor Belmont had used every weapon in his arsenal to fight off Death's giant Godzilla-sized final form, winning the war and saving Wallachia and the rest of the world from certain doom—we're treated to an epilogue of sorts, where two weary travelers find themselves a room at an inn on a rainy night. Those two travelers are, of course, Dracula and Lisa Tepes, newly alive once again (or rather, alive in one's case and undead in the other's), with no memory of how exactly that happened. Presumably, after Saint Germain's creation was destroyed and Death was killed, Dracula and Lisa's souls were freed into the world, generating bodies for themselves and plopping down in Eastern Europe.