Everything We Know About the 'Cats' Movie

If you're unfamiliar, here's a synopsis of CATS



-We're cats

-Cats cats cats, that's us

-This one's lazy

-This one FUCKS

-One's a fallen woman??

-Fat one

-Old one

-Evil cat who also FUCKS

-This one likes trains

-A wizard cat!

-Slut cat sings so good she dies, but it's cool

-CATS!