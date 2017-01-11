You hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2005 and met Bush -- awkward?

You know, he's one of those people up there that you see them on television, and you kind of believe it's one thing, and then he comes in and he's just totally personable, and amenable, disarming, and that Southern charm. All that comes on to work right in your face. "Hey man!" He knew my mom's name. He was talking about, "Hey, Rosetta, how you doing?" Anybody make your mama happy, you forgive them automatically. You like, alright never mind about the two wars.

Have you found a Bush replacement?

Well, he's such an easy target, but of course you know Trump is that guy right now. Everybody does Trump material. You're a comedian, on a show with more comedians. I found myself not really doing a lot of Trump stuff. It's constantly with this guy. Through day to day he writes you 10 more new jokes. You could go to sleep without having one Trump joke and wake up with a half-hour Trump series. Just turn on the news. This guy here is something else, man.