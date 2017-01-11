17 Celebrities With Albums You Never Knew Existed

Later this summer, Kiefer Sutherland will release an album of country songs, proving there is nothing CTU agent Jack Bauer can't do. The man once got addicted to heroin to maintain his cover in a Mexican drug cartel, so I'm sure he can play pedal-steel, wear his hat from Young Guns, and sing in a deep Merle Haggard baritone. He's a real American hero, and what do our most heroic celebrities do? They release goddamn vanity projects masquerading as albums.

Whether it's a comedian with a love for the banjo (Steve Martin), an athlete with a notebook full of rhymes (both Kobe and Shaq), or a grunge mystic in action-hero garb (Keanu Reeves' Dogstar), there's nothing more invigorating than a completely inexplicable celebrity album. Moving beyond the obvious gold standards -- shout-out to David Hasselhoff, 30 Seconds to Mars, and the Lt. Dan Band -- we've selected 17 celebrity albums that you've probably never even heard of. But that doesn't mean they're not each beautiful in their own misguided way.