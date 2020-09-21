We Asked Celebrities to Curate Your Next Karaoke Playlist

Celebrities -- they're just like us! They cook, they clean, they have whirlwind relationships, and they, too, sing karaoke. So, while planning our Karaoke Week, we had an idea: Let's ask some famous people what their go-to tracks are, and create the Ultimate Celebrity Karaoke Playlist.

This is in no way scientific, and your mileage may vary with some of these picks, but it's fun to see how celebs pick their karaoke flexes. We quizzed pop star Charlie Puth, who essentially gave us a musical dissertation on why Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is a great choice. Once Hamilton's Phillipa Soo put the idea in our head of singing Les Misérables with Lin-Manuel Miranda, we couldn't imagine doing it any other way. Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning star and co-creator of Schitt's Creek, advised us to pump up the theatrics instead of the vocal range when we're taking on Prince.

So the next time you're desperately flipping through selections at the karaoke joint, trying to figure out what to sing, maybe just do what Scream star David Arquette does and go with David Bowie.